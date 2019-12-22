April 19, 1943 ~ December 18, 2019
Richard Russell Kersey loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on December 18, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.
Richard graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He married Charlotte Brown September 1964, later divorced in 1970.
He then married Josephine Catherine Giazzon in 1972. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping and going to Wendover. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: Tamara Kay Gross, wife (Alisa Rogers) of Ogden; two sons, Russ (Karissia) Kersey of Laramie WY and Russell E Kersey of Ogden; a brother, Jerry (Janet) Kersey; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by wife Josephine, one brother Thomas Kersey, mother Florence Opal Gorball, father Russell Ernest Kersey, one granddaughter, two grandsons, one great-grandson.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for our dad.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: