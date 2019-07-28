August 26, 1931 ~ July 24, 2019
On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Richard S. Manning, our loving Husband, and Father of three children, passed away at the age of 87 from heart failure.
Richard was born August 26, 1931, to Thelma Sizemore and LeRoy G. Manning of Clearfield, Utah where he grew up.
Richard married Dolores Littleford on September 17, 1954, and moved to Roy, Utah where they raised their family.
Richard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He graduated from Davis High School, served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War and then graduated from Weber College while working for Hill Air Force Base in the simulator program. He retired in 1986 at the age of 55.
As a young man and because he had a love of horses he worked for the Browning Ranch company. His love of horses continued throughout his life. His many stories of these adventures captivated the minds of his children and grandchildren.
Camping, fishing, and hunting played a big part of his life. He also loved to golf but most of all he loved to travel via motor home with Dolores visiting many locations around the U.S. with friends and siblings. He enjoyed being a member of the Good Sam's Club.
Highest on his list of priorities would be his wife, children, and grandchildren. Richard was an unusually kind and loving person. Very grounded and compassionate, he gained high praise and much respect at home, at work and wherever he ventured. His soft sense of humor gained him many friends for life. He was and will always be an example to his family of honest, fair and loving treatment of others. We have never heard him speak ill of another.
Richard is survived by his wife Dolores (Littleford) Manning, daughter Nanette (Roger) McFarland, daughter Tammy (Kevin) Higley, son Greg (Tammy) Manning and sister Ruth (Melvin) Stauffer, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Manning, sister's Norma Hobson and Myrna Broadsword and great-grandson, Levi Higley.
Funeral services will be held at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Roy, Utah at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Visitations are scheduled for Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, July 29, 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Interment will be held at the Roy Cemetery, 5200 S. 2300 W. Roy, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
