Richard "Shawn" Carlson
January 3, 1975 ~ December 18, 2020
Our beloved Shawn was born on January 5, 1975 in Ogden, Utah to Linda Wahlen Zuech and Richard Alan Carlson. Shawn spent most of his life in Ogden and attended Ogden City schools. He loved music, animals and nature. He was so kind, so sentimental and gave his all when he was passionate about something. This was evidenced when he met and married Wendi King in 2005. She was his life and his love, and they never spent a day apart in the 11 years they were married. Wendi passed away in 2017. Shawn's heart was broken, and we take comfort knowing they are now together, and that gives us such peace.
Shawn was very devoted to his mother, and the love they shared was so strong. He will be missed. He is survived by his parents, daughter MaKayla Carlson; two brothers, Cory Carlson and Tad (Cathie) Gruis, sister Brooke (Brad) Flitton, and many nieces, aunts and uncles. A celebration of Life for Shawn will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the first responders for their valiant efforts on his behalf. Condolences can be sent to the family at Serenicare.com.