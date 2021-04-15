1938 — 2021
Richard Shurtliff Hardy, of Hooper, Utah, passed away peacefully April 10, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born September 1, 1938, in Morgan, Utah, the son of Richard Toone Hardy and Jennie Alameda Shurtliff. He married Charlene Marie Brinser on September 27, 1958. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years Charlene and two daughters Deborah DeBeer (Roland), and Pamela Volk (Hans), four grandchildren Dustin Maxfield (Kami), Desirae Dyson (Travis), Matthew Volk, Carson Volk (Kayshia) and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00 PM, at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah. Interment will be in Hooper, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com