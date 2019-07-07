February 15, 1944 ~ July 3, 2019
Richard Smedley Chapman, Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
He was born on February 15, 1944, in Ogden, Utah to Raymond and Lola Chapman. He attended Davis High School as well as Brigham Young University.
Richard married Susan Pulsipher and together they had seven children. They later divorced.
Richard was a member of the LDS church and served a mission to Japan.
In Dad's earlier years he was self-employed and owned Aztec Mobile Home Services as well as driving a bus for Davis County School District. Dad taught his children as well as his employees the art of hard work. His example has helped many to succeed and we remember him saying "The harder you work, the luckier you are". Dad loved to garden and he had a beautiful garden that he was able to use to feed his family as well as teach us valuable lessons in life. In his later years, it has been a privilege for his children to care for him. Dad had wisdom, an adorable sense of humor and charm.
Richard is survived by five brothers; Steve (Nadine), Jeff (Carol), Tracy (Kristin), Bryce (Barbara), Kelly (Susan); and one sister, Patti (Arnold) Poll. His children, Julie (Larry) Jensen, Mary (Steve) Hoopes, Suzie (Brian) Johnson, Angie Chapman, Jeff (Liseanne) Chapman, David (Amber) Chapman. 20 Grandchildren and five Great- Grandchildren. Richard is also survived by his friend to the end, Dick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary and Robert; and his son, Steve.
Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same.
A final call to KRI318Base to unit 2 Steve - take care of Dad.
Special thanks to the staff at Meadowbrook Rehab, Pine Creek Nursing Home, and LDS Hospital for the special care they took with Dad.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Family and friends may gather Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Hooper City Cemetery at a later date.
