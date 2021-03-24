Richard Wayne Siegel
September 28, 1969 - March 17, 2021
Our dear son Rick Siegel passed away on March 17, 2021 at our home in Layton, Utah. Rick was born in Ogden Utah on September 28, 1969 to Margaret (Peggy) and Charles (Charlie) Siegel. As a part of a military family, he was subject to travel. He attended elementary school in Syracuse Utah, Junior High in Nashua New Hampshire and High School in Clearfield Utah (Class of 1987).
Along with his parents, Rick was influenced by his grandfather who was retired USAF as well as his Junior ROTC Instructor, Ret. Col Jay Hess (POW) and upon graduation he enlisted in the USAF. He was trained as an Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) maintainer with duty assignments at Chanute AFB, IL, Edwards AFB, CA, Tonopah Test Site, Nellis AFB, NV, Dyess AFB, TX, Kunsan AB, S. Korea and Hill AFB, Utah. Rick left the Military life after 9 years of active duty and began a career at HAFB as an aircraft sheet metal mechanic. Even though he struggled with PTSD, due to injuries sustained during his military service, he was able to work full-time and attend college. He graduated from the University of Phoenix in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He retired from HAFB in 2020 as a Supervisor Equipment Specialist with 32 years of dedicated service.
In his youth, he was active in Little League baseball and church baseball leagues as well as their scouting program. He especially enjoyed the camping and canoe trips organized for the youth groups. Rick accepted the Lord as his Savior and was baptized at Clearfield First Southern Baptist Church.
In 1988, Rick married Genevieve Anne Brooks. They were blessed with two daughters: Jessica Anne Siegel and Crystal Jean Siegel. They were divorced in 1996. He married Valli Terese Bezoski in 2000. They were divorced in 2003. He married Rebecca Jean Boring in Oct 2005, separated in 2019.
Rick was an avid outdoorsman; learning to tie flies for fly fishing from his grandpa Fred Miller. He was always at peace in the mountains and delighted in the beauty that surrounded him.
He enjoyed bow and rifle hunting for big game and bird hunting with his beloved Britney Spaniel. He also loved motorcycles, snowboarding, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, golf and shooting competitions. He was a Wasatch Shooters Association Range Officer in Davis County for many years, retiring in 2019.
Rick was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents: Fred Albert and Velva Ruth Miller, John Franklin and Irma Olivia Siegel.
He is survived by: his parents Peggy and Charlie Siegel of Layton; sister Jennifer Lynn Siegel, her son Mitchell Dean Siegel, her daughter, Danica Joy Shirley of Layton; Rick's daughters: Jessica Anne Siegel and Crystal Jean Siegel, their partners, four grandchildren; Adelyn, Marshal, Jameson, Jackson, Aunt Helen Frances Artman of MO; and Uncle William Robert Siegel of CA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road where military honors will be accorded by HAFB Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Program or Project Healing Waters.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.