Richard Wiggill

September 11, 1959 ~ March 23, 2020
Richard Bradley Wiggill (Rick) left this life March 23, 2020.
He was born September 11, 1959 in Ogden, Utah to Derrah B. and Mary Louise Bishop Wiggill.
He grew up in Layton, Utah and attended schools there graduating from Layton High.
Rick loved Yellowstone National Park! He spent several years working in the park. He completed an apprenticeship as a chef at Lake Hotel in the park.
Richard worked for several businesses in Downey, Idaho and the surrounding area where he acquired many good friends. He loved to garden, cook and raise chickens!
Rick is survived by his siblings Pat Tippetts (Terry), Lynn Wiggill (Becky, deceased) Marilyn Thurgood (Merl) several nieces, nephews, cousins and one Aunt in West Seneca, NY.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and best friend, Robert Steele.
Internment in the Cambridge Cemetery, Downey, Idaho. A graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook April 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to current world conditions a celebration of Rick's life will be held when we can all gather together again.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Thoughts may be sent to the family online at:
208-232-0542