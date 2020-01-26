February 8, 1966 ~ January 19, 2020
Richard William Parkinson, 53, beloved son, dad, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Layton, Utah on January 19, 2020. He was born February 8, 1966, to David and Kathy Parkinson in Ogden, Utah.
He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1984.
Richard is survived by his parents David and Kathy Parkinson; sons Brock (Jade) Parkinson, Bryce Parkinson; daughter Breann Parkinson; brothers Michael (T Kay) Parkinson and Randy (Angie Stevenson) Parkinson; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother Landon Parkinson and many loving family members.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
The family will meet friends one hour prior to services. Reception to follow services at the mortuary for family and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: