1959 — 2021
Rick (Scott Eric) Moore passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2021, due to the effects of a house fire. He was born October 2nd, 1959, in Ogden, Utah to Blaine and Alice Moore, and was raised in Henefer, Utah.
Rick married Kristi Larson on January 8, 1987, and were blessed with 10 beautiful children. They raised their family in Bountiful, Utah, where he was a loving and devoted husband and father.
A viewing will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 24th, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mueller Park Stake Center in Bountiful. For more information, visit https://www.russonmortuary.com/