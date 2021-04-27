Rickey Arnold Ashley
November 1, 1948 ~ April 9, 2021
Rickey Arnold Ashley passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 72. Fighting strong to the very end, his years of pain and suffering quietly ended as he succumbed to his many ailments and moved on to rest in eternal peace.
Born November 1, 1948 in Kyrock, Kentucky, Rick was the son of Rudolph Ashley and Ruth Regina Decker (Musick). On May 3, 1984, he married his life partner and friend, Julie Nadell, whose steadfast love and dedication to Rick resulted in 37 years of wedded bliss.
Rick was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a US Army infantryman from 1969 to 1970. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal for "heroism against the enemy" and the Purple Heart for his significant injuries sustained in combat. He served honorably and at the end of his service had attained the rank of Specialist 4.
After returning from Vietnam, Rick spent 35 years at Hill Air Force Base, working first in Disposal, then transferring to the Computer Section in the early 1980's. He later moved on to be a Security Specialist for DISA before retiring in 2004.
Rick had a love and passion for fixing up old cars and trucks. He and his friends would spend hours putting the sparkle back into old and unloved vehicles, turning them into beautiful fast hotrods. He took great pride in keeping his cars polished and gleaming and their engines purring. He was extremely meticulous in the care of his lawn, the envy of many neighbors. When he was no longer able to, his wife Julie did a terrific job according to most, but Rick was heard to say, "the lawn looks bad, it's never looked this bad". Rick was a neat freak and especially had a passion of rearranging everything in "his" garage, often. Order and cleanliness were the standard as he regularly made certain that everything was in its place and all surfaces were clean and clear of unwanted items, again the envy of many a neighbor.
Rick is survived by his wife Julie, sister and brother-in-law Lisa Waite and Bret Christensen, brother and sister-in-law Don Hoaglin and Dominique Dietz, one daughter and three sons, from previous marriages.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, maternal aunts and uncles and half-brother William Roger Lopaz.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.