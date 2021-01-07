Rickey Don Kerbs Jan 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rickey Don KerbsRickey Don Kerbs, 71, passed away on December 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles18 arrested in Weber County prostitution stingFamily loses mother, grandmother in Ogden car collisionUtah prepares to celebrate 125th anniversary of statehood with fireworks, musicEden man jailed, charged with fraudulently trying to secure late wife's assetsOgden woman allegedly strangles fiance unconscious with lanyardDefense attorneys: N. Ogden murder defendant's alleged confession gathered unconstitutionallyTrevor Anthony MartinWoman accused of defrauding disabled North Ogden group home residentsRiverdale police arrest third suspect in Christmas morning fatal shootingUtah officials expect jump in COVID-19 cases, 'surge testing' comes to Weber County +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News UPDATE: Period extended for collecting deferred 2020 Social Security taxes Prep basketball roundup: Van Tassell's late 3 lifts Ogden to win over Mountain Crest Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election Nearly two dozen Northern Utah high school wrestlers will compete in All-Star Duals Ogden City Council says 'cheers' to bar expansion issue Ogdenites turn out en masse at council meeting to protest homeless camp dispersal Utah Sen. Mitt Romney heckled by Trump supporters on flight to Washington, D.C Lou Shurtliff recalled as fierce, a listener; 11 so far seek vacant Utah House seat