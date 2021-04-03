Rickey Lee Manus
June 17, 1953 - April 1,2021
Rickey Lee Manus (67) passed away April 1, 2021 in South Ogden, Utah after fighting valiantly with several health challenges.
Born June 17, 1953 at Burtonwood, AFB, Warrington, England to Ernest Lee Manus and Marva Maxine Bowden Manus.
Rickey's usual, cheerful greeting was "Good Morning" no matter the time of day, morning, noon or night.
We are saying "Good night" to him now but loved ones beyond the veil are welcoming him to his Heavenly home.
He is predeceased by his wife, Tammi Jo, his parents and his sister, Cherie Borg.
Rickey was an Elder in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.
Rickey married Tammi Jo Tarver Sept. 30, 1991. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple.
He attended Ogden High School.
He was an A.S.E. certified master mechanic.
Hobbies include fishing and working on cars.
Rickey is survived by siblings, Patricia Newey (Les), Michael Manus,and Ronald Manus (DeDe), and a step-son Chris Chriswell. Also Rickey's fiance Nicole Matisohn.
The family would like to thank Branch President Hartman, Elevation hospice and all those who cared for Rickey in his final days.
Condolences may be sent to kramerfamilyfuneral.com