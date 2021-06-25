Rickie Marie Covell
September 19, 1951~June 18, 2021
Rickie Marie Covell passed away on June 18, 2021, in Layton, Utah.
Rickie was born September 19, 1951, to Richard and Ruth Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Paul M. Covell on January 31, 1972, in Clearfield, Utah.
Rickie loved to have her family together. She loved her criminal shows and would watch them over and over. She also loved to collect Santa Clauses' and do circle word puzzles.
She loved working for Wal-Mart and has many friends. Everyone loved Rickie's fun attitude and she could always put a smile on your face.
Rickie is survived by her husband Paul Covell, children; Stacy (Brian) Smith, David (Cherie) Covell, Richard (Lorri) Covell, Tracy Covell, Michael (Michaela) Covell, Darren (Jacci) Covell, 27 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Rickie is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Carol, granddaughters; Jordyn, Katie, Bently, Ryker, and sister Janice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at East Park 330 N. 2550 W. West Point, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com