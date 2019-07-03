Ricky Anguiano

May 29, 1984 ~ June 22, 2019
Ricky was called home by Our Heavenly Father on June 22, 2019, he was born May 29, 1984, in Ogden, Utah the son of Richard Jacobo Anguiano and Connie Marie Duran Anguiano.
Ricky was a beautiful soul and his smile lit up a room. His love for his family came first, he loved his son's more than life. Ricky would help anyone in need, he was kind, loving and generous. He would send out Bible scriptures to his friends and family on a daily basis. He created a fundraiser (Save A Can Save A Life). The proceedings went to the S.J.S foundation to help someone in need.
Survived by his parents, brother Yasine M. Duran, children Dominic J Anguiano, Sonny Patricio Anguiano, nephew Yasine Richard Anguiano, grandma Antonia Arellano, and great- grandma Sarah Jacobo Anguiano. He was proceeded in death by his great-grandpa Patrico A. Duran, great-grandmother Adela Maria Trujillo Duran, grandfather's Henry T. Duran Jose, T. Anguiano and his aunt Bernice Sampson.
Ricky, you will be missed greatly. Family and friends are welcome to attend his service on July 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Roy 2nd Ward Church, 5850 S 2575 W Roy, UT. He will be laid to rest at the Clearfield Cemetery 1050 S State St. Clearfield, UT.