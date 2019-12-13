October 15, 1964 ~ December 9, 2019
Ricky Filbert DeLion, 55, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1964, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Lawrence Basilio DeLion and Edwina Teresa Martinez.
Rick enjoyed sports, especially football, fly fishing and the outdoors. Rick attended Bonneville High School graduating in 1983. All three years he played his beloved sport of football anchoring the team playing the position of center. He enjoyed reading and the studying of the Holy Bible. He moved to North Carolina and was married there. He was ordained on January 6, 2013, at the South Brunswick Baptist Church as an assistant pastor. He later divorced and returned to Utah to be with his family. He had a contagious smile and unique laugh. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Lawrence B. (Margert) DeLion of Ogden, and Edwina T. Martinez of Washington Terrace; brothers, Dean DeLion of Ogden, Steve (Lana) DeLion of Washington Terrace, Micheal DeLion of Washington Terrace, Mark Galvan of South Ogden, and Eric (Lindsey) DeLion of Ogden, along with several nephews and nieces.
Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the life I lived while I was strong!!!
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be determined.
Condolences may be shared at: