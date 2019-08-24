March 31, 1959 ~ August 22, 2019
Ricky Jay Stephenson passed away on August 22, 2019, after a valiant battle with Sills Disease. Rick was born on March 31, 1959, to A. Bert Stephenson and Edna Knutson Stephenson. Rick graduated from Ben Lomond High and furthered his education at the ATC.
Rick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a man of tall stature and was known as "Big Rick", but truly it was his heart that was big and generous.
He married Anna Marie Jackson in 1978 and had three lovely sons, they later divorced. Rick married Terrie Harrison Kirshaw on March 21, 1986, gaining to wonderful sons and a sweet daughter. Rick and Terrie had two beautiful daughters together.
Rick worked at Amcor followed by a thirty-year career at Kimberly-Clark. Rick loved parties and holiday, especially Christmas. He loved to spend time with his family and was the best grandpa.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Jordan Leon Kirshaw. He is survived by his wife Terrie Stephenson. His children Tony (Judy) Jackson, Kristy (Troy) Johnston, Preston (Jodi) Stephenson, Tony (Joanna) Kirshaw, Andrew (Kyle) Stephenson, Tiffany (Matt) Barker, Cortney (Nate) Jackson, his brother Charles (Paula) Stephenson and Twenty grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd, on Sunday August 25, 2019, from 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the LDS Stake Center, 1000 Suncrest Dr, at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing from 10 - 10:40 prior to services.
Interment: Ogden City Cemetery
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: