April 23, 1952 ~ August 13, 2019
Ricky "Rick" Earl Stagge 67, passed away peacefully after a year long battle. His family and friends were blessed to have a bonus year with him.
He was born in Ogden on April 23, 1952. The son of Delbert Earl and Maxine Potter Stagge. Rick married his (Lu Lu), Gaye B. Wills Bronson on January 6, 1989. He later retired from the Utah National Guard after 26 years of service.
Rick had a great love for the outdoors and woodworking.
Rick is survived by his wife Gaye, his children Jason (Michelle) Stagge, Marci (Mikel) Barrow, Gina (Kyle) Hancock, Aaron (Aimee) Bronson, daughter-in-law Kindra Bronson. His sister and BP, Debbie Jensen, and his nephews Brett and Chad. Uncle Ralph, cousins, nieces and nephews. His greatest joy was his 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His name sake will live on through The Stagge boys, Jaxon and Beckam. He is also survived by Gaye and Rick's ex-husband, Roy Bronson, and many close childhood and guard friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Shane..
Special thanks to The Hearts of Hospice especially Tara, Chelsea, Toby and Dr. April Krutka
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Graveside services will follow on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the West Heaven Cemetery, 1525 South 2350 West.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: