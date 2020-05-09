Rita Marie Valdez

June 16, 1959 ~ May 2, 2020
Our loving daughter, mother, sister and aunt Rita Valdez, 59, passed away on May 2, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family by her side.
She was born June 16, 1959, to Stephen Tony Valdez and Juanita Garcia Valdez. Rita was raised in Ogden, Utah. She has also resided in Pheonix, AZ and Astoria, OR.
Rita is survived by her mother Juanita Garcia Valdez, brothers and sisters: Johnny Valdez, Frank (Lola) Valdez, Stephanie Gomez Valdez, Elena Loza and Corrina Pasillas. Daughter, Maria Jarmillo, four grandchildren and a special nephew Daniel Draper. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Rita is proceeded in death by her father and sister, Lisa Valdez.
A graveside service will be held on May 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT 84403 with a luncheon to follow.