Ritva "Leena" Herlevi Dawson
1935 - 2021
Leena Dawson passed away February 3, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 3, 1935 in Kuopio, Finland to Helvi Ingman and Eino Herlevi.
Leena was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, James; children James L. Dawson (Dana), Debra Kaarina Dawson Mitchell and Dixie Ann Dawson Thompson (Jason); 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters Riitta Herlevi Mishima (niece Jasmin Mishima) and Kaija Herlevi (Jari Tertsunen). She was preceded in death by her parents.
Leena was a Pediatric Registered Nurse in Finland before emigrating in 1960. She eventually became a naturalized citizen in the US. She truly made this country her home while never setting aside her love for her homeland, instilling a little "sisu" in each of her children and grandchildren.
Leena married James J. Dawson April 10, 1961 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Salt Lake Temple. Many will remember her service in church callings including missionary, Stake and Ward Relief Society President, and as a supportive, loving Bishop's wife. She loved languages and learned many: Finnish, English, German, Swedish, Latin, and studied Spanish at Weber State College when she was 40. At the age of 70, she learned Russian while serving a mission at the Helsinki Temple in Finland with Jim. She enjoyed league bowling at Hill Top Lanes. Our dear Leena was a nurturer of all around her, she was a wonderful cook who spoiled us all with delicious homecooked meals three times a day. She loved most spending time with Jim, her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She lived an exceptional life.
A closed family service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Myers Ogden Mortuary will live stream it, for all family, friends and loved ones to participate, on the obituary website www.myers-mortuary.com in Leena's obituary, where condolences may also be sent to the family. Interment in the Ogden City Cemetery. Thank you to Canyon Home Hospice staff, to our caring Visiting Angels, friends and family.