February 10, 1968 ~ January 7, 2020
Robert Allen Kilfoyle was born February 10, 1968, in Bountiful, Utah and passed away January 7, 2020. He was born to Marilyn and Glen Kilfoyle.
He was raised by his Grandmother, Cynthia Kilfoyle, and had a special bond with his Aunt Cleo Mills. He lost touch with his siblings but he thought and talked about them often.
Robert attended Weber Training School where he met lots of friends. He also touched the lives of many friends and supports he met at Avatar, Chrysalis, Phoenix Services, Enable, Wide Horizons, Catalyst, DSPD, Family Advocacy, and Community Options. He had a very special friend in the love of his life, Sue. Robert was a true gentleman, often heard saying, ^ladies first.^ He was very proud of receiving the Utah Self-Advocate of the year award and he loved that he was featured in the Standard-Examiner. He was a proud member of People First of Utah. He loved to fish and his friends imagine that he is fishing with his dad right now, with his Grandmother and Aunt Cleo smiling on.
There will be a celebration of Robert's life held on Friday, January 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. -6 p.m. at The Genesis Project, which is located at 3525 Riverdale Road in Ogden. Everyone that knew Robert is invited to attend.