Robert B. Mangels, Jr.

February 23, 1928 ~ June 29, 2019
MANTUA - Our loving friend, Robert Bruce Mangels, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on February 23, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, a son of Robert Bruce and Eulalia Moncreif Mangels, Sr.
Bob graduated from Gilroy Union High School in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy during the closing years of World War II, having served a tour of duty in China.
After his military service, he returned to San Jose, California. He worked in the locomotive department with the Southern Pacific Lines until the late 1950s. He later went into draftsman through the late 1970s. When he retired and devoted his life to service in the First Baptist Church of San Jose, California and also for Missions for the Deaf.
Bob moved to Utah in 2004 to be with close friends, Martin, and Claudia Soholt until his death.
He enjoyed model railroading, photography, music on LP records, and the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra on Temple Square.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his friends, Martin and Claudia Soholt and family of Mantua.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, following the service military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.
