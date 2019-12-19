January 26, 1926 ~ December 16, 2019
Robert "Bob"^Donald Harbertson, 93, passed away peacefully at Mt. Ogden Rehab on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born on January, 26, 1926 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph Taylor and Ellen Weaver Harbertson.
Bob graduated from Ogden High School class of 1944. He then joined the Navy and served his country during World War II.
He married the love of his life, Mary Jane Driggs on December 31, 1946 in Ogden, Utah. They spent 72 wonderful years together.
Bob's interest included: rock hounding, pigeon raising and racing, carpentry, camping and fishing. He loved all animals.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; three children: Lynne Nicholas, Karin (Brent) Goodwin and Brent (Sheri) Harbertson; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grand children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, one son-in-law, Kieth Nicholas and one great-grandson, Josh Nicholas.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Roy City Cemetery, 2300 West 5200 South, Roy, Utah.
