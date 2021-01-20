Robert "Bob" Ira Lowder
August 14, 1944 ~ January 16, 2021
Robert Ira Lowder passed away, at the age of 76, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home after struggling with many health issues for several years. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Ira Jay and Doris Rhees Lowder. His younger years were spent working hard on his grandparents' fruit farm in Pleasant View.
Bob graduated from Weber High School in 1962. He fulfilled an honorable mission in the New Zealand North Mission. He returned home to North Ogden to complete his education at Weber State. Following his mission, he renewed a friendship and soon married his eternal companion, Vicky Mikkelsen in the Logan Temple on June 9, 1966. This union was blessed with seven children. Bob loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved being active and fulfilling his many callings. He and Vicky were ordinance workers in the Laie, Hawaii Temple and served a mission together in the Utah Ogden Mission.
He loved being outside and was soon in construction. He worked for Les Garner Construction, "BIG D" and Jacobson Construction. He loved constructing beautiful buildings, and his craftsmanship can be seen throughout the Western States. Many years were spent building churches, stake centers and Temples throughout the Pacific Islands.
He is survived by his hon, Vicky; their children, Bryce Robert (Stephanie) Lowder, Sunset; Carla Ireen (Scott) Steed, Roy; Denise Marie (Brent) Perkins, Sunset; Courtney Ira (Joei) Lowder, Roy; Dixie Lee (Carl) Stettler, West Point; Aaron Scott (Nicole) Lowder, Hooper; and Lance Rex (Sarah) Lowder, Roy; 19 grandchildren, and 20 greatgrandchildren. Each one was deeply loved and remembered by Bob; three brothers and a sister, Lewis (Raenee) Lowder, West Weber; Steven (RaDonna) Lowder, Mantua; Kathleen (Gary) Robinson, Harrisville; and Kevin Lowder, West Point. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Scott Lowder.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Thursday, January 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed at www.lindquistmortuary.com by scrolling down to the bottom of Bob's obituary.