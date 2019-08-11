April 21, 1955 ~ July 24, 2019
Our dear friend and brother Robert (Bob) John Carlson died died July 24, 2019, in North Ogden, Utah.
Bob was born April 21, 1955, in Los Angeles, California to Harold and Evelyn Hartkopf Carlson.
Bob enjoyed golf his whole life.
He married Renee Marie Dechaine in 1983 and they were sealed in 2017.
Bob worked as an accountant and comptroller over accounting in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada. He also worked as an Enrolled Agent and an IRS Tax Compliance Officer.
Bob generously and faithfully served in Care Chest of Nevada, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA/TCE)..
He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, caring for the Peach Orchard as a full-time Service Missionary.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Carlson of Snohomish, Washington and is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Lindquist North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 Washington Blvd.
