Robert "Bob" Lamb Bringhurst
Robert "Bob" Lamb Bringhurst went home to his Savior and family on January 7, 2021 at the age of 94.
Robert was born to Franklin and Edna Bringhurst on March 5, 1926 in Toquerville, Utah. He was the youngest of 8 children and the last to leave this Earth. Dad died peacefully and comfortably in his sleep of age-related causes and was surrounded by his children and dear wife, Reta, in the days preceding his death.
Dad often shared fond memories of his childhood reciting stories of fun and mischief in his childhood home on Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City, Utah where he and his family moved when he was 5 years of age. He attended both West and East High Schools before joining the military immediately after graduation.
Dad was deployed by the United States Air Force to the Philippines in 1942. He often told stories of the slow boat to "nearly" China that he took to get to his station.
After his release from the military, Dad met the love of his life, Reta Burdene Brown and they soon married on May 9, 1947 in Salt Lake City. Mom and Dad lived in SLC for the next 12 years where they had 3 of their 5 children.
In 1959, Mom and Dad moved to Roy, Utah where their final two children were born. They were sealed as a family for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 10, 1964. The family spent many years in the Roy 3rd ward where they made many lifelong friends and where dad served as Bishop from 1982 to 1987.
Dad was quite accomplished in the Banking Industry and served as President of Ogden Government Employees Credit Union which culminated a distinguished career. During his tenure as President, he also spent time as President of the Utah League of Credit Unions and served on the Board of Directors of the Credit Union National Association. He retired from his favorite post in 1989.
When Mom and Dad found themselves empty nesters in 1992, they promptly moved to St. George, Utah to be closer to Mom's parents and siblings and to avoid the snowy Northern Utah winters. They returned to Farmington in 2004 where dad resided until his death. Mom continues to reside in Farmington.
Dad loved to run and logged over 10,000 miles on the track at the Deseret Gym near his Credit Union office in Ogden, Utah. He was also an avid golfer and spent many summer days at the links. He was also known for his honesty, integrity and a pronounced sense of responsibility.
Robert is survived by his eternal companion, Reta, all five children, Bruce (Sue), Brent, Barry (Dani), Janet (Mark) and Blaine (Cindy). He is also survived by 22 Grand Children and 22 Great Grand Children.
His dry sense of humor and clever quips made him a joy to be around. A void will be felt by all until we meet again. We Love you Dad and miss you already.
A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary at 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah on January 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM. Masks and Social Distancing will be required for all.
Interment will be held at the Farmington City Cemetery.
