Robert (Bob) LaVar Hansen
September 11, 1934 - January 25, 2021
Our father, Robert (Bob) LaVar Hansen passed away on Jan. 25, 2021 with his children and wife by his side.
Bob was born in South Jordan, Utah to Orson John and Gladys Pierson Hansen on September 11, 1934. Our father, married mom, Loris Leon Ferguson on January 9, 1956 in Elko, Nevada. They were then sealed in the Logan Temple in 1965. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary a couple of weeks before he passed away.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and one son: Robert Trent Hansen. He is survived by his wife; Loris, three children: Laurie A. Moore, Tim Hansen (Jennifer), and Lisa Lloyd (Grant), eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Morgan 3rd Ward Chapel at 12 pm. Friends and family may call that same day prior to the services from 10:30 am to 11:45 am. Interment will be in the South Morgan Cemetery. Due to the current situation of the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for the viewing and services. For those who can't come to the funeral services a live stream will be provided through Zoom through the following link:
Family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Family Tree and Brio Hospice for their caring hearts and assistance.