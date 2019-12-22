Robert "Bob"^Stirland Felt M.D.

1928 ~ 2019
Robert Felt passed away in San Antonio TX on November 21, 2019, due to complications from a fall. He was born April 16, 1928, in Louisville KY to Joseph E. Felt M.D. and Olive Stirland Felt.
Bob graduated from East High School in 1946 and completed his MD from the University of Utah in 1950. His M.D. internship was at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit MI in 1950.
His ENT residency was at Colorado General Hospital in 1951. In 1954 he was awarded a degree in Ophthalmology from the University of Colorado in 1954.
In 1953 Bob was commissioned 1st Lt. U.S.A.F. and retired from the U.S.A.F. Reserves as a Colonel. Bob was proud to serve his country and enjoyed his years in the reserves. He was in private medical practice in Salt Lake City for over 30 years.
Bob was an avid world traveler, seeking adventures and photographic evidence in all corners of the world. As soon as he arrived back home he was already planning his next trip. He once told his son "I sometimes think of myself as a photographer who happens to practice medicine."^
Bob enjoyed decades of weekly tennis with a core group of friends. He also pursued many outdoor activities including skiing, hunting, fishing, and scuba diving. He loved the symphony, opera, NYC theater, and fervently enjoyed the 1950's, 60's, and early 70's jazz. Bob always looked forward to his yearly trip to the Holiday Bowl and Mexico with his cousin Don.
Preceded in death by wife, Verla Hill Felt; parents, Joseph and Olive; and brother, Milan (Buddy). Survived by his son, Edward and his wife, Joni; grandkids, Mitchell, Scarlett, and Ellie; cousin, Don Pantone; and his extended family who were lifelong friends of Bob^s, as well as many other close friends.
Special thanks to the medical staff at SLC Regional Hospital and also the University of TX, San Antonio Medical Center for caring for Bob in his final days.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
