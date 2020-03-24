July 24, 1933 ~ March 21, 2020
Robert (BUD) Williams Johnson, our most favorite guy, left this earth March 21, 2020. He fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for the past few years and we are finding peace and comfort in knowing he is out of pain and whole again. He passed peacefully with his daughter, Jody by his side.
Bud is survived by his wife Mary Lou Johnson, one son Robert Johnson-Blount of AR. Daughter Jody Ann Johnson of UT. Many nieces and nephews as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services will be held, however we ask In lieu of flowers or gifts of any kind, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.https://alz.org/