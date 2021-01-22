Robert C. Russel
June 8, 1952 - November 28, 2020
Robert C. Russell returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Roy, UT. Born June 8, 1952 in Ogden, UT to William Blair and Margaret Swenson Russell. Married for 49 years to Angela Newey.
A celebration of Life will be will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Myers Mortuary in Roy, 5865 S. 1900 W. Meet and greet 10:30 - 11:00 AM. Celebration of life at 11:00 AM.
Due to risks associated with Covid-19 masks are required.
