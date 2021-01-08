ROBERT CLARK & DANA LEE GURR MURDOCK
The family would like to announce that heavens gates opened wide to greet our loving parents within close succession of each other during the holidays.
Robert Clark Murdock - Died at the age of 79 on Monday, January 4, 2021. Robert (Bob) was born on December 30, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. At a very young age he moved to Compton, CA and at the age of 11 his father died. Shortly after spent two years in Long Beach, CA at a Military Academy. He moved back to Utah and was raised by his relatives and graduated High School at Davis High. He joined the Marines and was Honorably discharged due a major injury two years later. Shortly after he went on an LDS mission in Virginia and was primarily teaching the Native American population in the area.
Dana Lee Gurr - Died at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Dana Lee was born on January 24, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. There were many physical challenges that throughout life starting at birth due to a birth issue (Hydrocephalus). Growing up she enjoyed learning the Piano and swimming at the family's private pool. Early on she showed a natural ability to instantly memorizing things like phone numbers, addresses, important dates, etc. At the age of 12 she was sleigh riding at her home in Kaysville and went into the street and got ran over by a car. She was unconscious for about 4 weeks and over time made a full recovery. She graduated High School at Davis High. Shortly after High School, worked at HAFB for about two years.
Robert (Bob) & Dana Lee meet in the Summer of 1967 and soon after on June 19, 1968 were married in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. In 1970 they started a family in their home in Clearfield and over the next several years it expanded with four children (Steve, James, Sheldon, & Candis). Soon after the last child was born, the family moved to Layton. The family enjoyed camping trips, family reunions (both sides of their respective families), and other activities. It was apparent to anyone that knew them that they were inseparable and expressed so much unconditional Love in their family. Even though they had their challenges, they raised the four children and of course Grandkids soon followed.
The most significant message that they passed to the family is "Unconditional Love". Unfortunately, two years ago they lost a Son (Sheldon Gurr Murdock) due to a heart condition. Otherwise, the remaining three siblings are doing well and are heartbroken. Our family (The Siblings) cannot express the significant value that has helped shape our lives and respective families. We are going to miss both of you dearly and the legacy is continuing through your Children and respective families.
A special thanks to Chancellor Gardens for the care that they have provided over the last 6 years of their life. With a special mention of their Hospice Nurses (Emily and Shasta).
Funeral Services will be held at Myers Mortuary in Layton (250 N Fairfield Rd) on Tuesday January 12, 2021.
The Viewing will be held between 9:00-9:40 AM. Memorial service will be held at 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by Graveside in Whitney Idaho. The services will also be broadcasted online via on Myers Mortuary Website at Robert & Dana's Obituary page (https://www.myers-mortuary.com) or Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/mortuarymyers) for those of you who will not be able to participate in person.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, Masks are Required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time, to participate in person.