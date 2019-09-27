Robert D. "Bob" Martinez

Robert D. Martinez, 79, returned to Our Heavenly Father on September 22, 2019.
The son of Genaro and Maria Antonia Dominquez Martinez, Robert was born on September 2, 1940, in Gallup, New Mexico. He was raised in Dragerton, Utah and graduated from Carbon High School.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He was a Civil Servant worker at Hill Air Force Base and Tooele Army Depot for 30 plus years before he retired. After he retired from the government, he was employed with Weber County Human Services Department of Aging. There he helped senior citizens apply for various state programs. After several years, with Weber County, he retired.
Robert married his best friend, Erma Gallegos, on June 2, 1984, in which they spent 34 wonderful years together before her passing, January 23, 2018. Robert had five children, Erma had three children, and together this blended family created countless memories.
Those who knew him knew him as a kind, funny man who loved to tell stories to elicit a reaction from his listeners. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was devoted to spending time with his grandchildren, who meant the world to him.
He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Bob was a loving father to Carl Martinez (Laura), Steve Martinez, Robert "Bob" Martinez Jr. (deceased) Gary Martinez (Maria), Rachel Sanchez, David Romero, Raymond Martinez, Michael Romero (Angela). Proud grandfather of fifteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two on the way.
Surviving is his brother, Howard Martinez (Mary).
Preceded in death by his wife Erma, parents, son, Robert "Bob" Martinez Jr., four sisters and two brothers.
Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Bob, with his loved ones, on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Holy Rosary ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 S. 3900 W., West Haven, Utah.
