July 26, 1935 — April 30, 2021
At dawn of a glorious spring day, Robert Dean Hazen, D.D.S., our daddy, grandfather, uncle, friend, and neighbor slipped away peacefully from mortality, Friday April 30th, 2021. He returned home to his Heavenly Father and into the arms of his eternal companion, Connie, who preceded him three years before. He missed her and grieved her absence every day. We know he is with her now and in joyous reunion with so many loved ones who were awaiting him.
Dad was born on July 26, 1935 to Franklin K. Hazen and Rose Dean in Ogden, Utah. He was the youngest sibling of three sisters and two brothers, with dad coming a decade later! He attended Quincy Elementary and Lewis Junior High, graduating from his beloved Ogden High School, where he excelled in sports. He also had a musical side, skillfully playing the piano and trombone. He was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Uruguay, Paraguay, and Peru. He loved the people and his mission and talked about them often. He conversed, even joked, in Spanish until the last. While attending Weber College he met the love of his life, Connie Berlin. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple June 26, 1959, and then moved to Provo where he graduated from Brigham Young University. No description would be complete without mentioning his love and passion for BYU. He held season basketball tickets for over forty years. It was always a good day if BYU won their game. Go Cougars! In 1964 he graduated from Chicago's Northwestern University Dental School. After a few years' service in the U.S. Air Force, he began his dental practice in Bountiful, Utah.
Dad had an unwavering testimony of the gospel and lived his life by its principles. He served in many church callings including assistant to the president of his mission, counselor in the bishopric, various stake callings, and service in the Spanish name extraction program, among others. He served with humility, patience, and love in all he did.
He is survived by his children, John Hazen, Elizabeth Hazen Hawkes (Clay), Jennifer Hazen Quinn (Tim), and Rebecca Hazen Stout (James) along with sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren, soon to be seven!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Woodland Hills Ward Chapel, 640 S. 750 E., Bountiful, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday, May 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., Bountiful, Utah and Friday, May 7th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Internment in Bountiful City Cemetery, next to our Mom.
