March 8, 1954 ~ January 22, 2020.
We are at peace to announce the passing of Robert Douglas Cheney on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He passed in his home with his family by his side after a long battle with his health. He will be remembered by many as a missionary friend and teacher.
He took great joy in his priesthood callings with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, family, friends and being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, a grandson and many friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Elizabeth Cheney, his daughters Janica Cheney (Michael M.), Janiell Cheney Somerville (Jeffery S.), Grandson Wyatt C.; siblings.
His viewing will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and January 30 from 10-11 a.m., with services starting 11 a.m. at the Wilson Ward 2333 S. 2700 W., West Haven UT 84401, with interment at West Haven Cemetery 1500 S. 2350 W., West Haven, UT 84401.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Shriners Hospital. Please send condolences to: