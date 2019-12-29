February 17, 1953 ~ December 23, 2019
Robert Duane Coleman, 66, passed away on December 23, 2019, releasing him from his pain. Robert was born February 17, 1953 to Sherman "Pete", and Norma Stone Coleman.
He graduated from Clearfield High School. He married his first wife, Virginia Ford, and they later divorced. He married Ann Swapp, together they had a daughter, Kelly, then later divorced. He married Karlene in Salt Lake City on April 2, 1987.
Robert worked for Jack B. Parson Construction before becoming a truck driver which he loved to do. He was a truck driver for Kimberly Clark, WR White, Tramcor.
Before his physical afflictions, Bob loved camping, golfing, hunting, dancing, riding his Harley, and driving the Big Rigs. He also took pride in annoying people.
Robert is survived by his wife, his daughter, Kelly Coleman; step sons, Kenyon Chugg and Nathan (April) Chugg. Two nieces, Sharlun Davies, Lisa Clawson, and nephew, Andy Clawson. Five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Lori and Linda; brother in law, Steve, and nephew, Mike.
We would like to give special thanks to the Davis North Hospital and the kind staff at Community Nursing services for their loving care.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 586 S. 1900 W., Roy, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: