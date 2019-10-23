Robert Duane Jones passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 69. Bob was born in 1950 in Roosevelt, Utah, to Ferron and Ruth Jones. He graduated from Weber High School and served an LDS mission in the Philippines. He served in the US Army Reserve. Professionally he was a hunting guide and built custom archery equipment, and later worked in management and manufacturing.
Robert was the quintessential cowboy. He was happiest in the outdoors and was a polished horseman. He was a dedicated historian of the old west and war history. He was a skilled hunter and survivalist. He was an expert at building and using the recurve bow, hunting firearms, and precision long-range rifles. He held traditional styles and values in high-regard and appreciated the qualities of our heritage.
Robert always had a witty joke and was a vivid storyteller. He loved to share his historical knowledge and adventures with everyone he knew. He was a published author of western historical fiction and had a gift for taking you back to another time and painting a picture with words.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ronda, his sisters Jacqueline, Jennifer, and JoAnn, his sons Jeremy, Cody, and Mikel, his grandchildren Kennedy and Sage, and his great-granddaughter Novalee. A funeral visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, from 2-4 p.m. at Myers Mortuary at 845 Washington Blvd in Ogden.
