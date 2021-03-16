Robert E. Wanstreet
April 1, 1941 ~ March 7, 2021
Robert E. Wanstreet, 79 years old, of Roy Utah, passed away on March 7, 2021.
Robert was born April 1, 1941 in Longmont, Colorado, the only child to Roy and Mary Wanstreet.
Robert graduated from Ben Lomond High School and worked at Hill Air Force Base for 41 years as a radar analyst.
My dad had so many hobbies that he truly enjoyed, such as being an avid golfer. His other hobbies included playing his guitar, going for a ride on his motorcycle, shooting pool, and playing Texas Hold'em.
His true joy come the day he got his beloved dog Charlie. They were truly inseparable.
Robert is survived by his daughters; Linda Wanstreet-Juarez and Debbie Lewis; his Uncle Ray Rael, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his loving pup Charlie, sons; Robert B. Wanstreet, Michael J. Wanstreet and his parents Roy and Mary Wanstreet.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. 514 24th Street Ogden, Utah.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
