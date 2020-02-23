Robert East Kenley

August 7, 1937 ~ February 19, 2020
Robert "Bob"^Kenley passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 19, 2020, from Parkinson's and age. He was born on August 7, 1937, to Albert Edward and Leona East Kenley. Bob was raised in Layton, Utah, and attended Davis County Schools.
Bob married Judy Selze in 1955. They had one son, Rick, and later divorced. Bob then married Gail Assenberg, had a son, Robert Jr. and raised Gail's daughter Denise as his own. They later divorced. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1956, serving aboard the U.S.S. Lexington until 1960. He worked for several Federal agencies during his long career. In 1974, Bob was employed by the U.S. Customs Patrol Service and was stationed in Michigan. On October 23, 1974, Bob married the love of his life, Gloria Carter Larsen. From that union he gained two more children, Michelle and Chad, raising them as his own, and later adopting Michelle.
In 1975, Bob moved from Michigan to the border of Arizona as part of the Customs Patrol Office. He oversaw many special programs. In 1977, Bob received a special Achievement Award for saving the life of a mother and her children from a flooded turbulent arroyo. He was honored with this award in Washington D.C. from the Department of Treasury U.S. Customs Service. This was among many awards and citations he received during his career. Bob returned to Utah and worked for Defense Investigative Service until he retired in 1993. After retirement, Bob worked for many years at his brother's dealership, Ed Kenley Ford.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria; five children, Rick (Cindy) Kenley, Robert Jr. (Destri) Kenley, Michelle Kenley, Chad (Christen) Larsen, and Denise (Scott) Moon; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren (all of whom called him "Papa"); sister-in-law, Jewel Lee Kenley; and nephew, Brett (Jen) Kenley. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed; and niece, Anya Kenley.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his daughter, Michelle, and granddaughter, Ashley Morris for helping him in his final months; and to his wife, Gloria, who was an amazing caregiver, and to his children, and grandchildren for their care and loving support. A thank you to Cascade Springs Hospice Care, Denise, Ciera, and Russ.
Condolences may be shared at: