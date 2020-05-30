Robert Eugene (Bob) Ridges

March 16, 1931 ~ April 28, 2020
Robert E. Ridges, 89 was born in the old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah on March 16, 1931 to Eugene C. Ridges and Jessie Gordon Ridges. He attended Ogden City schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1949.
He enlisted in the Navy in January 1951, and served aboard three ships in the Far East during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in October 1954.
Bob married Connie Lovato in Elko, NV in 1955. They were later divorced.
While working full time at Hill A.F.B. in the data processing department, Bob attended Weber College at night and graduated in 1958 with an Associate of Science degree.
In 1963 he went to work for the Burroughs Corp. as a main-frame computer Technical representative. During his employment at Burroughs he lived in Germany for six years and several states in the U.S.
Bob married Brenda Nisbett in Basel, Switzerland in 1970.
He retired from the Burroughs Corp. in 1985 and returned to employment with the U.S. Department of Defense at Marine Corps Air Station, El Toro, CA in the data processing arena.
Bob and Brenda were divorced in 1990 and he retired as Deputy Director of Data Processing at El Toro in 1995.
Bob Settled in Moab, UT, in 1996 and soon became involved in growing many types of hard-shell gourds from which he created numerous, original works of art. He enjoyed this hobby immensely and was well known around town and in Castle Valley as the "Gourd Guy".^
He also enjoyed fishing in the La Sals and riding his ATV on the many trails in SE Utah.
Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Post of Scottsdale, AZ.
He is survived by his only child, his daughter, Kristin M. Ridges and beloved granddaughter, Jessie.
It was his desire that his remains be cremated and interred, next to his parents, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.
Graveside Services will be held on June 6, 2020, at noon, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th street Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: