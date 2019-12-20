Robert Eugene Vaughn passed away on December 16, 2019.
Robert was born on April 12, 1976, to Herman Eugene and Alma Leialoha Kauhane Vaughn, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
He loved his children, grandchildren and family. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed dirt bikes, his dogs and playing jokes on family and rodeo.
Robert is survived by his children; Taylor Vaughn, Dakota Kramer, Shyler Vaughn, and Trevin Vaughn; fourth grandchildren; his mother Alma Vaughn; and siblings: Michelle Udink, Carol Kulhavy, Katrina Rhead, and Irine Hatch.
He has gone to meet his father and brother Herman Vaughn on the journey that is a mystery to us. In our hearts we know there is no more pain and sorrow and he can truly be free. We grieve for the loss of our son, brother, father and friend and our wish is that he finds that peace and comfort everyone searches for.
So we say goodbye for now but never forgotten, until we meet again with these words from Chris Ledeux:
You'll ride a black tornado cross the western sky, rope an old blue northern and milk it til it's dry.
Bull dog the Mississippi pin it's ears down flat, long before you^ll take this cowboys hat^..
We love you always and forever.
The family will hold private services.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
