June 8, 1934 ~ December 21, 2019
Together Again
Robert Fred Arnold, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1934, in Ogden, the son of Frederick Arthur, Jr. and Lillian Burton Arnold. Bob graduated from Ogden High School Class of 1952. Following graduation, he served honorably in the USAF. Afterward, he worked for a few years at Hill Air Force Base where he met Eleanor Faye Golden. They were married in September of 1957 in Elko, NV, and raised their family of five children in Harrisville. In 1964 they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. They enjoyed 58 years together before Eleanor passed away on February 24, 2016.
Bob also worked for Thiokol, IRS, Salmon's, Ketchum's, and Allied Builder Supply, but he spent the most time at Higley Farms, where he retired around 1985.
If Bob wasn't hunting he was fishing. He also enjoyed perfecting the yard and crossword puzzles. Bob bled purple; was a huge fan of Weber State University. He loved tying flies and was often found up at night at the table in the trailer.
Bob was friendly, thoughtful, and had a great sense of humor. He truly loved his family and will be dearly missed.
Robert is survived by his sons, Blaine Arnold of Washington Terrace and Mike (Chris) Arnold of Syracuse; daughters, Angie (Dan) Halacy of North Ogden, Lori (Jay) Bingham of Roy, and Tammy (Trent) Ward of North Ogden; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with three on the way; sisters, Beverly Elaine Cottle of St. George and Shirley (Cyril "Hans") Hanzelka of Pleasant View, UT. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; parents; granddaughter, Mandy Marie; great-grandson, Brigham; and sister, Barbara Walston.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., where military honors will be accorded. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist^s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
