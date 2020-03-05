May 23, 1937 ~ February 28, 2020
Robert George Johnson passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born on May 23, 1937, in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the son of Robert Henry Johnson and Violet Mary King.
Bob married Charlene Ann Gates on October 7, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada, they made their home in Payson, Utah. Charlene has been his constant companion and caregiver for 3 ^ years as they have struggled with Alzheimer's Disease and Cancer.
They have both enjoyed Ballroom dancing throughout their lives. They danced several times a week until a year ago when arthritis struck. Bob has been an avid ballroom dancer since Junior High. He enjoyed any kind of music he could dance too. They have enjoyed spending time with their various grandchildren. Bob has been the overseer of the tablecloths, chairs, and table decorations at several of Charlene's grandchildren's weddings. They have attended many concerts and events with children and grandchildren.
Bob loved to play golf with his boys, but it finally came down to TV. He joked about watching from both sides of his eyelids. He was quite the storyteller to everyone he met. He loved fishing and boating. His pride and joy has been his Chevy van and his boat.
Bob lived in Kemmerer, Wyoming, as a young boy with his two sisters, Mae and Rose Mary Johnson and his grandmother. He was proud of his Wyoming heritage. His parents took them to Wendover during the war. His father died very young. Bob developed his work ethic helping his mother and taking care of his sisters. He worked at a truck stop and restaurant and doing anything he could to help support the family. He worked in mining, as a long-haul truck driver and at Great Salt Lake Minerals where he retired after 30 years.
Bob's first wife was Leah Judd with whom he had three beautiful daughters that he dearly loves: Barbara Troy, New York; Marie (Larry) Justice, Malta, Idaho; and Georgia Schultz, Heyburn, Idaho.
Bob's second wife was Shirley Hall who he was married to for 31 Years. She brought 5 children to that marriage: Ron (Becky) Hall, Oklahoma; Sherry (Ralph) Owens, Riverdale, Utah; Dennis (Susan) Hall, Hooper, Utah; Jeff-deceased (Kim) Hall, Ogden, Utah; Mark (Sharon) Hall, Harrisville, Utah. Bob loved having bike parties with his grandkids. He always had the first dance with each new grandbaby.
It was during this time that his beloved Johnson Christmas Village was born. It started with a train he had been given as a child and several buildings. When finished, it took up the entire living room. The last time it took over 200 hours to put up for his friends and family to enjoy. He was engineer Bob complete with bib overalls, engineer hat, corn cob pipe, and bandanna.
He joked that he wanted to be the first person to live forever so that all of his posterity would remember him. He will certainly remain in our hearts and memories forever either as Bob or George. Never another quite like him. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene; two sisters; many cousins; his combined family of 11 children (1 deceased); 47 grandchildren; over 110 great-grandchildren; and at least 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The families would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Hearts of Hospice for their loving care and friendship. They were with him for the past eight months and they all loved Bob and loved serving him. Also, thanks to Mark and Sharon Hall for their loving care the last few days of his life.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be made to your favorite Alzheimer^s or Cancer Organization.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84404. Family and friends may call prior to services from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Bob's desire was cremation which will take place following services.
