Robert Gordon Lewis returned to his heavenly home on February 16, 2020. He was born to Lesley Ray and Ruth Hall Bird Lewis on August 17, 1948, and was born in Nyssa, Oregon and raised in Ogden, Utah
He served in the Army and Navy and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked on Hill Air Force Base for 39 years.
Robert is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He loved playing golf, the rodeo, horses, four wheeling, the outdoors, sports and taking long rides.
He is survived by his daughter Jena (Kody) Tucker, grandchildren Weston and Avery. His special companion for 17 years Christine Porter and her children Luke, Shanda (Jason) grandchildren Jaxson, and Jayzli. His brothers and sister: John (Carolyn) Lewis, Steve (Sue) Lewis, Cyndi (Brad) Wall, Bill (Gloria) Lewis and Richard (Marlene) Lewis.
He is precded in death by his parents; Lesley and Ruth Lewis, his two sister Marie Judkins and Shirley water.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 952 Childs Ogden, Utah the Mt. Fort Ward.
Cremation under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5864 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.
The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Mckay Dee Hospital.
Send condolences to the family at: