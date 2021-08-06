Robert Grattan
February 19, 1957 - July 26, 2021
Robert Grattan passed away on July 26, 2021, at the age of 64. He was born in Port Huron, Michigan, living there until the age of 16. He then moved to California spending another two years before joining the Air Force. He lived in Utah for 16 years and returned to Michigan for the remainder of his life.
Robert attended Port Huron High School. After his four years of military service, he continued his education at Snow College where he receives his Associates Degree in Computer Technology. He then opened his own computer repair business.
Once Robert retired, he was able to fulfill his dream of scuba diving, metal detecting boating, and taking his children and grandchildren to explore new places. He had a zest for life and loved his girls deeply. He cherished his time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alison Dorothy Smith Grattan; parents, Gerald and Lorraine (Curtis) Grattan.
To all who knew Robert in Michigan and Utah, he became a legend to the service he provided.
Robert is survived by his children Julie Campbell; Jennifer Wirawan; Shelly Grattan; Seana Grattan; Sandy (Barry) Christiansen; Susan Grattan; his brothers, Steve, Doug, and Jeff Grattan, and many grandchildren.
Robert will be remembered by his sense of humor, big smiles, and love for life.
Services will be held August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. located at Provident Funeral Home. Interment to be at Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, Utah.
Flowers can be sent to Provident Funeral Home 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah 84403.