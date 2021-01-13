Robert J. (Bob) Whimpey
1934 ~ 2021
Bob Whimpey passed away peacefully at his home where he had lived for over 65 years on Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1934 to Don L. and Vera Creer Whimpey in Spanish Fork, Utah at his grandparent's home. The family moved to a home on the north side of Lehi that his parents built from logs that were salvaged from a horse stable that was being torn down. He had a very simple yet fulfilling childhood that required a lot of work including fetching buckets of water for his mother from an open well, milking cows, raising chickens, and using an outhouse. He delivered newspapers for a large section of northern Lehi usually riding a horse. He enjoyed camping and hunting with his family and fast cars especially Buicks.
He married his High School sweetheart, Judith (Judy) Peck on June 16, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved into their home in Lehi shortly after. Bob worked with his father-in-law, Tom Peck, to help build a very successful mining and trucking company along with his brothers -in-law Tony and R. Tom Peck. He and Judy enjoyed raising race horses with a significant amount of success. They also enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, camping, and hunting with many friends and family. They also made time to grow a very productive garden. They raised four children, Joan (Tony) Southwick of Taylorsville, Jay (Kim) Whimpey of Farr West, Dian (John) Joseph of Costa Rica, Sue (Larry) Williams of Lehi.
A Graveside service will held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 North 400 East. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.