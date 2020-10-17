Robert J. Subic
May 23, 1934 ~ October 7, 2020
Robert J. Subic, 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. There was a huge hole left in this world where Robert James Subic, husband, father, papa and world's best friend once stood. He passed away at his home in Riverdale, Utah from complications with Restrictive Lung Disease.
He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 23, 1934 to Frank and Blanche Subic. He had one brother, Frank Subic Jr.
Bob is survived by his wife Marian, two daughters, four Grandchildren; Mykale Finco Lynch, Chance Cummings, Skyler Hatley and Stefanie Hatley; three great-grandchildren; Hayden Hatley, Benjamin Lynch and Madison Lynch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter Courtney Ryann Lynch.
Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Holly at Bristol Hospice Center for all her loving care and of course the needed humor to take care of Bob.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 28th at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah from 4 to 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Primary Children's Pediatric Cancer Research Center.
