Robert James "Jim" Parker

1926 ~ 2020
Robert James Parker passed away January 28, 2020, at Legacy House Assisted Living of causes incident to age. He was born on December 9, 1926, in Ogden, Utah to Ida May Clifton and Robert John Parker. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1945 and Chicago Coyne Electrical and Electronics School with honors, in 1948.
"Jimmy" married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Marjorie Venable Jones, on September 9, 1949.
He pursued and enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies and interests, including photography, art, electronics, history, model airplanes and train sets, science and reading.
He started his electrical career at Devils Slide Cement Plant as a plant maintenance electrician. He worked as a diesel locomotive electrician for Southern Pacific Railroad. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 34 years, as an Electronic Technician, specializing in aircraft navigation and weapon deployment systems.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister. He is survived by his two children, Jill Stokes (Jeffery S.) and John Parker; four granddaughters, Kimberly Tadd (Rich T.), Lillie Parker, Lyndie Parker and Laynie Parker.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Legacy House Assisted Living staff and Inspiration Hospice staff for their loving service and care to "Jim".
Dad, Grandpa, we will sorely miss you, you will forever be in our hearts and minds and we will strive to live up to your legacy.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch. A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. prior from 1 to 2 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: