January 24, 1930 ~ June 30, 2019
Robert James Weiss, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Ogden, Utah.
Robert was born in Fredonia, New York on January 24, 1930, to James and Le Ora Watson Weiss.
He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann Herndon (Doug Jones) sons; Randy Weiss and Robert Weiss; granddaughter, Stacie Larsen, and great-grandchildren; Emma Larsen, and Brewer Hanson; sister, Nancy Rutkowski; beloved dog, Bug; and his caretaker, Maribel Carbera. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Weiss and his parents.
Bob graduated from the University of Tennessee and continued to law school and passed the bar. He then joined the Marines and never looked back. Bob proudly served his country as a highly decorated Marine Colonel and fighter pilot, He was a passionate fly fisherman, hunter, skier, golfer, and husband.
Bob was a member of the Exchange Club. He was very involved in his community. He was a champion for freedom and democracy. He loved Ogden and his home. He was a character and there will never be another one like him.
Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Military Honors will be at 6:30 p.m.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights, 4500 Washington Blvd.
