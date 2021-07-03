Robert John Primbs Jr.
Robert John Primbs Jr John passed away in his sleep June 30th from complications with heart failure. Memorial services will be held at Leavitts Mortuary on 36th St in Ogden UT July 9th with a pre-service social beginning at 0945 and formal service beginning at 1100. The service will focus on celebrating the wonderful memories we have of John celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Obituary to follow next week. For any questions please contact Kenneth Primbs @ 385-206-9137