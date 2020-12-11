Robert Kay Nelson
October 12, 1934 - December 4, 2020
Robert Kay Nelson, 86, was born in Manti, Utah on October 12, 1934 and died on December 4, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living. His parents were Lawrence Robert Nelson and Mable Braithwaite. He grew up in Manti until 1950 when his family moved to Salt Lake City. He graduated from West High School in 1952.
Kay met his future wife, Carol Goldwater in 1952 and they were married on September 7, 1954 in Evanston, Wyoming. They made their home in Layton, Utah shortly after. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 27, 1961. They are the parents of five children Danny Kay Nelson (Deanne) in Hooper, UT; Robert Alan Nelson in Millcreek, WA; Susan Nelson Tubbs (Kim) in Roy, UT; Craig Lee Nelson (Kathy) in Morgan, UT; and Rusty Gerald Nelson (Michelle) in Brighton, CO. They have 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Kay got a job in 1952 at HAFB in Layton UT and was hired as aircraft sheet metal technician. He worked there for 20 years. He then, worked in Real Estate for the next 10 years. After his real estate career, he returned to HAFB and retired on November 30, 1990.
Kay served in the Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster for 36 years and received many awards including the award for being one of the top 50 scout troops in the US in 1970. He received the Silver Beaver Award in November 1973. He helped many boys earn their Eagle Scout rank awards. He enjoyed the Hobo Camps that the scouts went on and he taught them many valuable life skills.
Kay served in several bishoprics in Layton and on the High Council overseeing the Stake Grape Vineyard in Layton for several years. Additionally, he served in many callings for the young men and had a great impact on their lives.
Kay and Carol served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. These included the Arizona Tucson Mission (2001-2002) and the Kaysville Deseret Mills Service Mission (2004-2006).
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Joel Porter and staff at Intermountain Health Care for the excellent years of care provided. Additionally, we would like to thank Dr. Carl Grey and staff for their tender care of cancer. We appreciate all the care and attention provided by the staff at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living facility.
There will be no gatherings due to the Covid-19 epidemic. A private service will be held at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road for immediate family members on Saturday, December 12, at 11:00 am and a graveside service after at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Kay's obituary page.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com