April 16, 1980 ~ August 19, 2019
Robert Kennith Stringer returned to Heaven on August 19, 2019. Rob was born in Elmendorf, Alaska on April 16, 1980.
He was a happy boy and an amazing athlete that loved wrestling, playing soccer, baseball, and basketball. Rob graduated from Fremont High School in 1998 and soon after married the love of his life, Lori Mahosky. He joined the US Navy and they had their pride and joy Zachary in 2000. He served his country proudly; he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan on the USS Rainer.
Rob's unforgettable laugh and addictive smile will forever be ingrained in our hearts.
Rob leaves behind his son Zach and his best friend and companion (service dog) Jazzy, along with his parents Richard & Debbie Stringer, his brothers Rick (Nicki) Stringer, Steven (Rachelle) Stringer, his favorite little sister Valerie (Jared) Humphries, many nieces & nephews, Aunts & Uncles, and cousins that loved him very much. He also leaves behind Lori Mahosky Maxfield, Robin Pace, and Carla Miggin-along with her daughter Kara and granddaughter Carly Sue.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 S. State Street, Clearfield, Utah. Family will greet friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: